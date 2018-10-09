Insurance fraudsters who put motorists at risk around Slough are sentenced

Insurance fraudsters who put motorists at risk by forcing them into collisions around Slough have been sentenced.

Boota Ram (left), 38, and Gagandeep Gagandeep (right), 30, both of Faraday Road, Slough were found guilty by unanimous verdict on Friday following a four-week trial.

Between November 2012 and December 2015, both men conspired to commit 250 induced motor accidents and false motor insurance claims.

Police also recovered hundreds of false identification documents which were used as part of the claims process.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable James Rex, based at Slough police station, said: “These offenders have been working on a complex and sophisticated fraud which has involved hundreds of victims and insurance companies.

“We have worked closely with the Insurance Fraud Bureau and insurance companies to bring an end to this fraud.

“We are very happy with the sentences as it reflects the seriousness of the crime.

“Thames Valley Police takes reports of fraud extremely seriously and will investigate thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.”

The case was investigated jointly by Thames Valley Police and the Insurance Fraud Bureau.

Jason Potter, Head of Investigations at the Insurance Fraud Bureau, said: “It’s lucky that no-one was more seriously hurt in this greedy and dangerous scam. These criminals put the lives of people in their own neighbourhood in danger, deliberately colliding with innocent members of the public just to line their own pockets.

“This case is a great example of the insurance industry and police working together to put a stop to crash for cash scams, which plague the industry, our roads and ultimately our society.

“This scam was worth millions, and it’s down to the hard work, tenacity and patience of all those involved that have ensured these fraudsters have been held accountable for their crimes.”

Gagandeep was convicted of conspiracy to defraud and jailed for three years.

Ram was convicted of conspiracy to defraud and two counts of possession for articles for use in fraud and was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to defraud. Two three-year sentences were give for each of the possession of articles for use in fraud charges, to be served concurrently to the nine-year sentence.

Ram is wanted by police after he failed to appear in court on Thursday. He was convicted and sentenced despite his absence.