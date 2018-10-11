Darran Walker inquest: Jury delivers 'misadventure' verdict

A jury has ruled that a 36-year-old man from Cippenham who drove the wrong way down the M4 and crashed head on into a van died as a result of 'misadventure'.

The decision came today (Thursday) after an inquest at Reading Town Hall which began on Tuesday.

The inquest heard how on December 8, 2016, Darran Walker, of Two Mile Drive, became embroiled in a police chase down the M4 westbound.

Officers pulled up behind him on the hard shoulder of a slip road by Huntercombe Spur in Slough and he immediately drove away, resulting in a pursuit, the inquest was told.

Dashcam footage shown to jurors shows Mr Walker appearing to perform a handbrake turn before driving the wrong way down the hard shoulder, before entering the junction 7 slip road and crashing into a van head on.

Mr Walker was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Jurors delivered a verdict of 'misadventure' earlier today.

More from the inquest:

Darran Walker inquest: Driver describes 'disbelief' at head on M4 crash

Darran Walker inquest: Jury told driver had traces of cannabis and opiates in blood