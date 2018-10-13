Five injured following three car collision on A355 in Slough

The A355 in Slough has been closed in both directions after a three-vehicle collision this Saturday morning (Oct 13).

The north and southbound carriageways of Tuns Lane are not accessible following the accident.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said on Twitter: "Five people have been injured and have been taken to hospital for medical assistance.

"Incident has resulted in junction 6 (M4) being closed until further notice. Access to Windsor is okay."

"Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Sgt Dominic Mahon. Phone 101 or online quoting reference 411 (13/10)."

Updates to follow.