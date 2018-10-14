Driver revived with defibrillator after Bath Road crash

A driver was revived with a defibrillator after a crash in Bath Road, Slough.

The incident took place on Sunday morning (October 14), when a car overturned on the A4, just off Montem Lane, next to Slough Ice Arena.

According to Slough Fire Service, a man was 'dead' on arrival before being revived with a defibrillator.

He was taken to hospital and is understood to have been 'talking' this morning at about 8am.

Slough Fire Service sent two engines to the scene and were there for about half an hour.

They said: "We went out to an overturned car outside the ice rink. There was one casualty.

"On arrival (the man) was dead but between the fire service and the ambulance crew we managed to bring him back round with the use of a defibrillator."

The crash occurred just before the start of the Slough Half Marathon, causing the event to be delayed by 30 minutes.

South Central Ambulance has been contacted for information on the man's current condition.

Updates to follow.