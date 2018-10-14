Witness appeal after woman dies following A355 Tuns Lane crash

07:22PM, Sunday 14 October 2018
An appeal has been launched after a woman died following a crash on the A355, Tuns Lane, on Saturday morning (Oct 13).
The incident happened at about 9.40am in Tuns Lane, Slough, just off junction 6 of the M4.
Five people were involved in the three-car crash and taken to hospital.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) announced on Sunday evening (Oct 14) that a 59-year-old woman had died in the collision.
TVP said: "We are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Slough, in which a 59-year-old woman has sadly died.
"It happened around 9.40am yesterday on the A355 Tuns Lane off junction 6 of the M4.
"Phone 101 quoting 43180313143."
