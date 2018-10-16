SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to crash in Tuns Lane, Slough

    Kieran Bell

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Firefighters attended a traffic collision in Tuns Lane, Slough, on Tuesday morning (Oct 16).

    It took place at about 8:17am.

    Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Slough were sent to the scene.

    Firefighters found a collision involving two cars and helped one woman from a vehicle and provided medical assistance.

    Crews were on the scene for about 30 minutes.

