Firefighters called to crash in Tuns Lane, Slough

06:22PM, Tuesday 16 October 2018
Firefighters attended a traffic collision in Tuns Lane, Slough, on Tuesday morning (Oct 16).
It took place at about 8:17am.
Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Slough were sent to the scene.
Firefighters found a collision involving two cars and helped one woman from a vehicle and provided medical assistance.
Crews were on the scene for about 30 minutes.
