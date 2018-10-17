All train lines between Slough and London Paddington closed

Train lines between Slough and Paddington have been completely closed following damage to overhead lines.

Commuters have been ‘strongly’ advised not to travel towards London today and GWR said a ‘reduced timetable’ will be in place today which affects all mainline routes to and from London Paddington.

Two of the four lines from Slough to Paddington may open this afternoon.

GWR said that ‘virtually no train service’ has run between Paddington and Reading since 7.30pm yesterday.

“This has led to widespread disruption with trains initially stranded in various locations owing to loss of overhead power and diesel powered services unable to bypass the disabled electric trains,” a company statement said this morning.

“Customers intending to travel to or from intermediate stations between London Paddington and Slough are advised not attempt to travel by train until such time that confirmation has been published that the route has been reopened.

“There will be a very significant reduction in train service frequency on most routes as a result of this incident and those services which do operate will be extremely busy.

“Note that between Slough and London Paddington no alternative road transport other than scheduled bus / Underground / train operators services on parallel routes will operate.

“In other areas neighbouring train operators covering parallel routes and certain local bus routes are conveying holders of GWR tickets by any reasonable route.”

Lines from Slough to Reading are operating on a limited basis.