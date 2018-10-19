Teenage girl in hospital after motorcycle crash in Slough

A teenage girl is in hospital with multiple injuries after she was injured in a motorcycle crash in Slough.

At around 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday), an Orange KTM motorcycle collided with the 14-year-old girl, who was walking down Wentworth Avenue.

The motorcycle then went onto collide with a parked red BMW.

The rider of the KTM fled the scene on a second motorcycle, which was blue in colour, with an unknown person.

The girl suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, where she remains at this time.

Investigating officer PC Callum Bushell of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Taplow, said: “This was a nasty collision which has unfortunately resulted in a 14-year-old girl sustaining multiple injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Wentworth Avenue on Thursday afternoon and witnessed this collision to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180319396.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or you can visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there.”