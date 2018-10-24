Slough man sentenced after four year campaign of harassment

A Slough man who harassed his colleague by sending her pornographic images and inappropriate messages has been sentenced.

Surinder Kalia, 66, of Pearl Gardens, Slough, was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ court on October 12.

The court heard how Kalia subjected his victim to a four-year campaign of harassment, which began when they worked together at Paddington Station in 2014.

The victim initially gave Kalia her mobile number after he offered to help her find a house in Slough, claiming he knew a lot of people in the area.

After exchanging numbers, Kalia inundated the victim with inappropriate messages, pornographic images and videos as well as inappropriate images of himself.

Kalia was charged with harassment without violence, charges he admitted in court.

He was handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also given a restraining order which prevents him from contacting the victim. He was also ordered to pay £200 costs.

Investigating officer, Mohtasim Pal, from British Transport Police, said: “This is a good result for what has been a upsetting and drawn out ordeal for the victim who had the misfortune to become the unwanted target of Kalia’s affections.

“Kalia’s harassment understandably had a huge impact on the victim and her health and this sentence underlines how unwanted and inappropriate sexual behaviour simply won’t be tolerated.

“We hope this sentence acts as a wake-up call to Kalia and will make him think twice before sending unsolicited pornographic material again.”