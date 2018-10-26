Woman 'slapped in the back of the head' with hair removal cream at the Post Office

A victim was ‘slapped in the back of the head’ with hair removal cream as she was queuing at the Post Office on Tuesday, October 23.

A report was made to police at about 3.40pm that a substance had been thrown over a woman inside the Post Office on Stoke Poges Lane.

The victim did not suffer serious injuries but did suffer hair loss.

She told officers that she had been in the Post Office shortly before, when a man slapped her in the back of the head with a substance in their hand before fleeing the scene.

The offender is described as being a male, dressed in a black hooded top with the hood over his head.

Detective Sergeant John Braddy, of Slough police station, said: “We would like to reassure the public that an acidic substance was not used.

“However, we are still appealing for witnesses to identify the hooded offender who hit the victim while she was in the post office.

“If anyone saw or heard anything then please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number 43180324246, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.