    • Firefighters extinguish house fire in Slough

    Kieran Bell

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters attended a house fire in Walpole Road, Slough, on Friday evening (Oct 26). 

    Slough Fire Station sent two engines to the property at 8.15pm and were there for about four hours. Nobody was inside the house. 

    The fire started in an upstairs bedroom and the entire first floor was damaged by smoke. 

    The cause of the fire is unknown, but crews said it was accidental.

     

