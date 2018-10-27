Appeal for witnesses after six-year-old girl dies following collision in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a six-year-old girl died following a collision with a vehicle on Friday (Oct 26).

The incident happened at about 6.17pm in Cippenham Lane, Slough.

The girl is believed to have been crossing the road when she was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Passat, which stopped at the scene.

She suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment, but later died.

Her next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was a tragic incident in which a six-year-old girl has died.

"Her next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"I would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time, or who saw this incident or who has any dash cam footage.

"If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 1003 (26/10)."