Two jailed for the death of a 48-year-old man from Slough

Two men have been jailed for the death of a 48-year-old man from Slough.

Hassan Mohamed, 24, of Clarence Street, Southall was found guilty of the murder of Balbir Johal following a trail at the Old Bailey.

Yaasiin Yussuf, 21, of no fixed abode, was convicted of manslaughter.

On Monday, March 19 Mr Johal was involved in an ‘altercation’ with two men in Malborough Road, Southall at around 4.57pm.

CCTV captured the incident and showed two men in a white Mercedes pulling up alongside Mr Johal before getting out and speaking to him.

One then returned to the vehicle and armed himself with a knife from inside the car before chasing the victim and stabbing him.

He was driven to the hospital by a family member and treated for his injuries but he could not be saved.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a haemorrhage from a stab wound to the right femoral vein.

Mohamed was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment and told he must serve the full term before being considered for release.

Yussuf has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment and an additional three years on license.

He will serve nine-and-a-half years before being considered for release.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicky Wall, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “This fateful encounter, despite the best efforts of medical staff, cost Balbir his life.

“Those who carry and use knives must face the consequences of their actions and we hope these sentences serve as a deterrent to anyone else thinking of carrying dangerous weapons on our streets.”