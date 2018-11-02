Man found after going missing from Slough

02:18PM, Friday 02 November 2018
A 55-year-old man who was reported missing having last been seen in Slough yesterday has been found.
Ashok Kumar went missing from about 8am from Carlisle Road.
Thames Valley Police says he is now safe and well and has thanked the public and media for sharing its appeal.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Great Western Railway said train services to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or revised
A 15-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and what was claimed to be a bottle of acid and robbed at Slough Railway Station last week.