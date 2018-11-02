SITE INDEX

    Man found after going missing from Slough

    James Hockaday

    Man found after going missing from Slough

    A 55-year-old man who was reported missing having last been seen in Slough yesterday has been found.

    Ashok Kumar went missing from about 8am from Carlisle Road.

    Thames Valley Police says he is now safe and well and has thanked the public and media for sharing its appeal.

