Ex care home manager faces second prison sentence

An ex-care home manager who stole money from a vulnerable Slough resident faces a second prison term after a confiscation order was issued.

Mavis Ngwerume of Flodden Drive, Calcot, was the manager of Divine Care Solutions in Reading – a residential care home for adults with severe learning disabilities. During June 2008 and February 15 this year the 65-year-old withdrew sums totalling £16,551 from a resident’s bank.

The vulnerable resident had been placed at Divine Care Solutions by Slough Borough Council. An investigation was sparked after a social worker reviewing his care package noticed unusually high levels of spending.

She was sentenced for 15 months imprisonment in February this year and was released from custody on September 28 after servicing seven months of her sentence.

A confiscation hearing took place at Reading Crown Court on October 25.

Her honour Recorder Sarah Campbell, who was also the original trial judge, issued a confiscation order against Ms Ngwerume for £49,849.97 under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Of this amount, £18,430.61 will be paid directly to the vulnerable victim in compensation for his loss.

Ms Ngwerume has until 25 January 2019 to pay the full amount or faces a further eight months in prison.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “Nothing saddens me more than seeing good people being taken advantage of.

“Ms Ngwerume held a position of trust and chose to shamelessly exploit the financial interests of a resident she was charged with safeguarding.

“I was very pleased to hear of the judge’s ruling and look forward to seeing the victim reimbursed in full.”