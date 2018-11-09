Dover Road reopens after cyclist dies following collision

Update 11.34am: A cyclist has died in Slough following the collision.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

Anyone with information cal call 101 and quote 172.

Dover Road has now reopened.

This morning:

Dover Road northbound at the junction with Buckingham Avenue is closed following a serious injury collision involving a bicycle and a lorry.

The collision happened around 6.45am today.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to cal 101 and quote reference 172 (9/11)