    Slough Borough Council set to receive £400k to spend on road repairs

    Grace Witherden

    Slough Borough Council set to receive £400k to spend on road repairs

    Slough Borough Council has been allocated money by the Department for Transport for road repairs.

    It was announced today that Slough would receive £401,000 and the Royal Borough would receive £965,000 from the local highways maintenance and integrated transport block funds.

    The money can be spent towards repairing roads, investing in small safety, bus priority or walking and cycling schemes.

    Roads Minister Jesse Noman said:“Potholes are a huge problem for all road users, and too often we see issues occurring at the same place time after time.

    “That is why the Government is investing more in improving our roads than at any time before - £15 billion between 2015 and 2020 and a further £28.8 billion to 2025. Plus an immediate extra £420 million for potholes and local road maintenance just this year.

    “The South East will be getting an extra £66 million this winter to keep its roads in good condition to keep drivers and cyclists safe.”

