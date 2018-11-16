Police renew appeal after teenage girl left with serious injuries

Thames Valley Police is renewing an appeal for witnesses after a 14-year-old girl was left with serious injuries in a serious road traffic collision.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday, October 18 when an orange KTM motorcycle struck the girl in Wentworth Avenue.

The motorcycle then went onto collide with a parked red BMW.

The rider of the KTM fled the scene on a second motorcycle, which was blue in colour, with an unknown person.

The girl suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.

Investigating officer PC Callum Bushell of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Taplow, said: “

“The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of this collision. The offender left the scene without any thought for the victim, and I am making a re-appeal for information to help us locate this person.

“I am sure that somebody will know the identity of the offender, or will have seen something that they have not reported to us.

“I am urging anybody with any information, or dash-cam footage to call 101, quoting reference number 43180319396.

“If you do not wish to speak directly with the police, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or alternatively, you can make a report online via https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“If anybody knows who the offender is, I am asking you to look into your conscience and do the right thing by contacting us.”