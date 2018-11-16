Top Slough cop outlines measures to prevent crime

Preventing crime before it happens is a key priority for the top cop in charge of Slough’s police force.

Supt Sarah Grahame said measures such as working closely with the drug action team and getting ‘prolific offenders’ into housing and employment are being used to tackle crime in the area.

She pointed to an increase in burglary, rising to an average of one a day, which Supt Grahame says is ‘still at a low rate’ but that she knows that ‘one person can be a one person crime wave’.

‘Most crime is related to drugs’ she says, and Slough police work closely with the drug action team to support people to break that cycle.

The force tries to get ‘prolific offenders’ and prison releases into housing and employment because officers know that if they start taking drugs again ‘they are very likely to commit crime.”

Another drugs concern is the overlap between serious youth violence and exploitation, including ‘county lines’. These are criminal groups who sell illegal drugs across counties using a dedicated mobile phone as a ‘deal line’. They take over a house from which to deal the drugs and are likely to exploit children and vulnerable adults.

Encouraging children to make the right decisions early is something the police are advocating.

A ‘choices’ tablet app is currently being piloted in years 5 and 6 in Slough schools to show that the police ‘don’t have to always intervene’.

The app consists of videos that pose dilemmas around bullying, hate, crime, anti-social behaviour and inappropriate relationships – users then decide what action they would follow.

Supt Grahame said: “We know public money is reducing so the best thing is to up-skill all of them to make the right choices for themselves.”

Domestic abuse is also high on her agenda: “It’s one of the biggest impacts on the future predictor of people’s lives and what they become involved in, so we really have to tackle it,” she said.

Supt Graham is looking to achieve all this in conjunction with Safer Slough Partnership, made up of partners including the police, fire, health and the council.

She said: “I can categorically say in Slough, it’s really close working, we are not pushing against each other. There’s also a really strong voluntary sector in Slough.

“We are all working together on what we can do to solve these issues.”