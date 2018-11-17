Tributes paid to 'devoted family man' who died in road traffic collision

12:52PM, Saturday 17 November 2018
A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry.It was on Dover Road northbound at the junction with Buckingham Avenue, Slough. Flowers at the scene.
Tributes have been paid to a 'hardworking, loyal and devoted' family man who died in a fatal road traffic collision in Buckingham Avenue on Friday, November 9.
The incident occurred at the junction with Dover Road at 6.40am and involved a white and red curtain sided HGV and a bicycle.
The cyclist, Edward McGivern, 64, from Slough, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, his family said: “Eddie was a hardworking loyal man who was devoted to his family.
“He would do anything for anyone, and will be greatly missed.”
Investigating officer, PC Naomi Hames of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone with information or anyone who saw the collision itself, or saw either vehicle before the collision.
Anyone who hasn’t already spoken to the police please should do so by visiting www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or calling 101, quoting reference number 43180342655.
