09:32AM, Friday 23 November 2018
Firefighters put out a two-car fire in Slough early this morning (Friday).
Two crews from Langley fire station were called to Prestwood at 12.30am to deal with the fire, which they do not believe was suspicious.
The blaze involved a Volkswagen Golf and a Vauxhall Zafira. No one was hurt in the incident.
Firefighters believe that an engine fault with the golf, which was an old model, was the cause of the fire, and that the flames spread to the Vauxhall.
Officers with breathing apparatus were on the scene for just under an hour extinguishing the flames.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Five teenage girls have been charged after a man was assaulted and stabbed opposite Slough Railway Station on Thursday, November 1.
A group of 12 people have been sentenced in relation to their involvement in a drugs network operating in Slough and Maidenhead.