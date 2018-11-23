Firefighters put out a two-car fire in Slough early this morning (Friday).

Two crews from Langley fire station were called to Prestwood at 12.30am to deal with the fire, which they do not believe was suspicious.

The blaze involved a Volkswagen Golf and a Vauxhall Zafira. No one was hurt in the incident.

Firefighters believe that an engine fault with the golf, which was an old model, was the cause of the fire, and that the flames spread to the Vauxhall.

Officers with breathing apparatus were on the scene for just under an hour extinguishing the flames.