Couple attacked with shovel and garden fork in aggravated burglary

A couple from Slough have described their terror after three men broke into their house and attacked them with a shovel and garden fork.

The pair, who do not wish to be named, wrote a letter to neighbours following the incident on Thursday, November 15, warning them to be vigilant.

The husband and wife, from Park Lane, say they were subjected to an aggravated burglary between 6.30pm and 6.45pm, in which three men removed a window pane from downstairs and entered the house.

The letter, written by the wife, tells how at 6.45pm, she opened her front door and was confronted by a man with his face covered.

It reads: “He put a screwdriver against my body, which I thought was a knife at the time. My husband heard my screams as I tried to get away and another man confronted him with a garden fork.

“He tackled that man down the stairs and we were repeatedly beaten and hit with shovels and garden forks.”

The letter states the pair were hit repeatedly while trying to protect the husband’s 90-year-old mother, who the thieves ripped a gold necklace from before taking whatever else the occupants had on them.

It continues: “They left only after hitting my face so hard that I thought I lost my eyesight.

“This was a terrifying incident and would not have been prevented by using a house alarm.”

Thames Valley Police has confirmed they are appealing for witnesses following the burglary.

The offenders are described as one white man and two black men, all wearing face coverings. The white man was carrying a garden spade and one of the black men had a full-sized garden fork.

It is believed the men made their escape in a silver Mercedes car with the last three digs of the registration number possibly being HSR.

If anybody witnessed anything, they are urged to call 101, quoting reference number 43180350062.