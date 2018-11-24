Firefighters tackle fire at disused Slough car dealership

SITE INDEX

    A fire broke out at a disused car dealership in Slough this evening (Saturday).


    Three crews from Slough fire station were required to put out the blaze at Trade Sales Slough in Bath Road at about 4.30pm.
    No one was harmed in the incident.


    Firefighters, who were on the scene for about an hour, are not currently sure what caused the fire.

