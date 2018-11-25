Fire in Slough garage put out by firefighters

SITE INDEX

    George Roberts

    Firefighters were on hand to put out a garage fire in Slough this afternoon (Sunday).


    Mattresses inside the garage of a home in Arborfield Close caught fire, and two Slough fire crews were called to the incident at about 4.45pm.


    No one was harmed, and limited damage was caused by the flames.


    Firefighters spent about 30 minutes putting out the fire, and are not currently sure what started the blaze.

