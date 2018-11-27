Rail delays expected after out of service train derails between Slough and London

09:19AM, Tuesday 27 November 2018
Slough Railway Station
Train services to Paddington have been disrupted after an out of service passenger train derailed between Slough and London.
The lines reopened more than an hour ago but ‘residual delays’ are expected, GWR has said.
Visit www.gwr.com/travel-updates/live-network-updates for more.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Five teenage girls have been charged after a man was assaulted and stabbed opposite Slough Railway Station on Thursday, November 1.
A group of 12 people have been sentenced in relation to their involvement in a drugs network operating in Slough and Maidenhead.