Woman from Slough jailed for two-and-a-half years for driving offences

A 21-year-old woman from Slough has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for several driving offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for a police officer.

On October 11, Marium Khan, of Long Readings Lane, Slough,was seen driving a car in Bath Road, Slough, despite being disqualified from driving at the time.

She failed to stop for police officers, drove dangerously and then crashed into another vehicle occupied by a 64-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman.

The man and the woman sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

Khan was charged with the offences on 12 October and pleaded guilty on the same day at Berkshire Magistrates' Court to one count of dangerous driving, one count of driving whilst disqualified, one count of driving with no insurance, one count of failing to stop for a constable, one count of possession of counterfeit currency, one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of breaching a suspended sentence.

She was given a two year and six month prison sentence, banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer, PC Nick Macchia, based at Slough police station, said: “Khan’s reckless actions caused two innocent members of the public to sustain injuries when she failed to stop for police officers.

“I hope that this case serves as a warning that serious driving offences such as Khan’s can result in imprisonment, and that police and the courts take a very dim view of driving whilst disqualified.”