Teenager dies following collision with skip lorry in Slough

A teenager has died in hospital following a collision with a lorry in Slough.

At around 4.10pm on Monday there was a collision between the pedestrian in her late teens and a red skip lorry on the A355, Farnham Road and Funival Avenue.

The woman was taken to hospital but died of her injuries. Her new of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer, PC LInzi Turner, the Joint Operations Serious Collision Unit, based at Bicester, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following this collision in which a woman has sadly died.

“Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time.

“We are asking anyone who saw the collision or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to please come forward.

“Additionally we are asking anyone who may have seen the pedestrian or the lorry prior to the incident to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police online or through 101 quoting reference 873 10/12/18.