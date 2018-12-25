Police appealing for witnesses to 'linked' Christmas Eve robberies in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following two robberies in Slough on Christmas Eve.

At about 8am, a man entered the CASCO store in Anslow Place and demanded money from the till.

A staff member was threatened with a knife during the incident with a man in his 30s suffering a stab wound.

He was treated at Wexham Park Hospital and has since been discharged.

An empty cash till was stolen.

Shortly after this incident, a man entered McColls in Scarfell Road and demanded money from the till and threatened staff with a knife.

He stole a quantity of cash before leaving the scene in a vehicle which is described as dark coloured with a vinyl roof.

Police are treating the robberies as linked.

The offender involved in both incidents is described as a white man, about 5ft 6ins tall.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood up and had his face covered.

He was also wearing dark coloured trousers, shoes, and dark gloves.

The knife used in the robberies had a red handle.

The offender was potentially receiving assistance by another person in a vehicle.

Two men, aged 20 and 28, both from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are currently in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Stone of Reading Force CID, said: “These two incidents are being linked at this time and we would like to hear from anyone with information for this investigation.

“We believe there were a number of witnesses in both stores at the time of the robberies and we think that someone may have mobile phone footage of the incident in McColls.

“If you witnessed either of these incidents or have information that could help with this investigation, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference 43180391169 or make a report online.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.