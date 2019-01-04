Slough man charged following Christmas Eve robbery

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery in Slough.

Matthew Higgins, of Priory Road, Slough was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged on Christmas Day with two counts of robbery.

It is in connection with two knife-point robberies on Christmas Eve.

The first happened in Anslow Place and the second in Scarfell Road.

Higgins is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on January 28.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on 24 December. He has been released under investigation.







