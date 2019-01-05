SITE INDEX

    • Dozens evacuated from Slough flats after kitchen fire

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    About 50 people were evacuated from a block of flats in Slough after a kitchen fire broke out.


    Fire crews from Slough, Langley and Windsor were called to Stratfield Road at 6.15pm yesterday evening to deal with the fire, which started inside the oven of one of the flats while the occupant was cooking.


    No people were hurt in the incident, but the whole block of flats was evacuated as a precaution.


    Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour, using a hose reel and two breathing apparatus to help combat the flames.

