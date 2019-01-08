SITE INDEX

    James Hockaday

    Watch: Driver mounts pavement and undertakes unmarked police car in Slough

    Dashcam footage released by Thames Valley Police shows a driver being stopped by police just seconds after mounting a pavement and undertaking several cars in Slough.

    An unmarked police car was among the vehicles undertaken by the driver of the Vauxhall Astra at the junction of William Street and Stoke Road on yesterday evening (Monday).

    Blue lights can be seen flashing moments after the driver passes.

    Thames Valley Police says the driver was stopped and reported for careless driving.

