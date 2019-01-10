SITE INDEX

    • Power cut hits SL2 postcode

    Will Taylor

    SSE

    A power cut caused by a ‘network fault’ is affecting the SL2 postcode, energy supplier SSE has confirmed.

    Its website shows an outage was reported at 11.21am and restoration is expected by 2.30pm.

    SSE has apologised for the inconvenience.

    Visit https://www.ssen.co.uk/Powertrack/ for details.

