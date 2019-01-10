Power cut hits SL2 postcode

11:30AM, Thursday 10 January 2019
A power cut caused by a ‘network fault’ is affecting the SL2 postcode, energy supplier SSE has confirmed.
Its website shows an outage was reported at 11.21am and restoration is expected by 2.30pm.
SSE has apologised for the inconvenience.
Visit https://www.ssen.co.uk/Powertrack/ for details.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
At around 4.10pm on Monday there was a collision between the pedestrian in her late teens and a red skip lorry on the A355, Farnham Road and Funival Avenue.
CCTV footage of a hit-and-run incident in Slough which left a pedestrian requiring hospital treatment has been released by police.