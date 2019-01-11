Public urged to think before dialling 999 after Slough woman calls to report her 'nails not done properly'

A Slough woman rang 999 to report her 'nails hadn't been done properly' and complained she was being charged more than what was advertised.

The call was released by Thames Valley Police in an effort to reduce the number of inappropriate calls made to 999 as part of it's #ThinkBeforeYoDial campaign.

The force said 80 per cent of 999 calls do not require an immediate police response.

In the call the woman says: "I don't know if this is a waste of your time but I'm in Slough High Street in the nail shop.

"The lady's trying to take more money from me than what it says.

"My nails haven't been done properly."

The responder tells her it is not an immediate police concern and it is a civil dispute.

Gavin MacMillan, Senior Delivery Manager for the Contact Centres, said: “We are an emergency service and will always prioritise answering 999 calls

“999 is a quick way to get through to the police in an emergency, not a quick way to get through to us about anything. To a minority of people calling us it is viewed as being a more convenient option, a way of jumping the queue.

“The video we have created illustrates a very real issue, anyone using 999 inappropriately is delaying us in answering a genuine emergency call.

“I urge people to think before you dial. If it is a situation where anyone is in harm’s way or a crime in progress then it is absolutely the right thing to call 999.

“If it is not an emergency but it is a matter for police then please go online or call 101.”