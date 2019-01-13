Shop assistant assaulted in robbery

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a shop assistant was assaulted during a robbery.

The three offenders entered Lynton Stores in Albert Street at about 5.30pm yesterday. They approached the shop assistant and demanded that he handed over cash.

One of the offenders then hit the shop assistant with a blunt object. He is described as a white man, about 6ft, and slim. His face was covered with a black scarf.

Meanwhile another offender waited at the shop door. He is white, about 5ft 8ins tall, and slim. He was wearing jeans, and a scarf covered his face.

The third offender is a mixed race man, about 5ft 7ins tall, slim, with a small moustache.

The victim sustained an injury to his hand, but he did not need hospital treatment. Nothing was taken during the robbery.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Richard Ayres of Force CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone with any information or footage of the incident to contact police as soon as possible.

“The easiest way to do this is by visiting our website https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and using reference number 43190012146. Alternatively, you can call us on 101.”