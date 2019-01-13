Shopkeeper threatened with kitchen knife during robbery

Thames Valley police is appealing for three key witnesses after a shopkeeper was threatened with a kitchen knife during a robbery in Slough yesterday (Saturday).

The raid took place at SS Superstore in Elliman Avenue just after 12.30pm

A male entered the store, threatened the shopkeeper with a kitchen knife and demanded that she hand over cash. He then fled with the cash, running into Shackleton Road.

The shop keeper was not injured during the incident.

The offender is described as possibly Asian, of medium build, and about 6ft tall. He was wearing a black Adidas top with grey on the sleeves and a light-coloured horizontal stripe on the back.

He was also wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with white soles, and a black balaclava.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Anna Skuras of Force CID, said: “Prior to the offender entering the shop, three males, possibly teenagers, were in the store.

“When the three males left the shop they looked at the offender, who was entering the store.

“The males then walked into Shackleton Road, which is where the offender ran to following the offence.

“The three males were wearing sports clothing with hoods. One of the males was wearing a back pack.

“At this stage of the investigation it is unknown whether these three males are either key witnesses or somehow connected to the offender.

“I would appeal to these males or anyone who knows them to contact police immediately. Either call 101 or visit our website https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ using reference number 43190011854.

“I would also appeal to anyone else with information about the robbery to come forward as soon as possible.”