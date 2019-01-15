Appeal to trace missing teenager from Slough

Police are searching for a teenage boy who has gone missing from Slough.

Jason Martey, aged 15, was last seen in Slough on New Years Day at about 7.30pm.

Police have appealed for the public's help to locate the boy, who they believe could be using public transport to travel between London, Yeovil, Taunton or Southampton.

Jason is black, about 6ft tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with orange stripes down the sides and a blue hooded top. He may also be carrying a dark coloured rucksack with red lace attached.

Chief Inspector Zahid Aziz, Deputy LPA Commander, based at Slough police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jason’s welfare and would appeal for anyone who has seen him to get in touch with police.

“Jason, if you see this appeal then please make contact with us as we would like to know that you are safe and well."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 43190000995