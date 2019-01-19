SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Elderly man evacuated from flat after cooker fire

    Kieran Bell

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    An elderly man was evacuated from his flat in Slough after a cooker fire in the early hours of this morning (Saturday). 

    At about 4.30am, two fire crews from Slough, as well as one each from Langley and Windsor, attended the man's flat in Apsley Court, Stratfield Road. 

    The man - believed to be between 85 and 90 years old - was taken to Wexham Park Hospital with smoke inhalation. 

    Damage to the flat was minimal and firefighters spent about an hour and a half on the scene. 

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved