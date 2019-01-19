Elderly man evacuated from flat after cooker fire

An elderly man was evacuated from his flat in Slough after a cooker fire in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

At about 4.30am, two fire crews from Slough, as well as one each from Langley and Windsor, attended the man's flat in Apsley Court, Stratfield Road.

The man - believed to be between 85 and 90 years old - was taken to Wexham Park Hospital with smoke inhalation.

Damage to the flat was minimal and firefighters spent about an hour and a half on the scene.