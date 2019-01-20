Man who sexually assaulted pensioner and attempted to kidnap girl jailed for 11 years

A man who attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted an 83-year-old woman has been jailed for 11 years.

Martin Maughan, 31, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, January 16 for offences between August 24 and 28 last year.

He approached a teenage girl in Essex Avenue, Slough on August 24 and attempted to force her into his car after asking her to input details into his sat-nav.

Maughan also drove to another address in Stoke Poges where he told a pensioner there was a water leak in her property before forcing entry and sexually assaulting her.

Maughan then fled the property, and shortly afterwards carried out shoplifting offences.

Officers investigating the incidents linked the offences and Maughan became wanted.

His car was spotted by a police vehicle and a pursuit occurred, during which, Maughan repeatedly rammed the police vehicle.

Officers were forced to end the pursuit when Maughan drove the wrong way down the M25 and M4. His vehicle was subsequently abandoned and recovered by officers.

He then carried out a further shoplifting offence at B&Q in Slough.

Officers again pursued Maughan, who was now in a stolen vehicle, but again had to end the pursuit when he drove the wrong way down the M4.

On August 28, Maughan’s vehicle triggered ANPR in Slough, and he was spotted by patrolling officers.

Maughan was detained whilst the vehicle was stationary and arrested. He appeared intoxicated and refused to provide a specimen of breath.

He was charged with the offences on August 30.

On December 5, he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted kidnap, two counts of sexual assault, one count of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence, one count of theft, two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, one count of driving whilst disqualified and one count of failing to provide a specimen for a breath test.

He was also disqualified from driving for ten years and has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Stone, of Reading Force CID, said: “These offences against two significantly different victims were both sexually motivated, rapid and violent, and this sentence reflects the serious risk that Maughan presents to the public.

“The court recognised the courage and bravery both victims demonstrated, both in physically resisting their attacker at the time, and their subsequent support of the criminal justice process which followed.

“I would like to add my own thanks to them. Despite being subjected to very serious offences, the evidence they provided greatly assisted the police investigation, and led to the custodial sentence given at court.

“Maughan’s actions after these initial violent attacks showed he was willing to continue to place the public at risk by going to significant lengths to avoid being detained. These dangerous actions have resulted in further custodial sentences.”