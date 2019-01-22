PC resigns after lying to get cheaper car insurance

A police officer who lied about his address to save money on his car insurance has left Thames Valley Police.

PC Nathan Sutherland, who was based at Slough Police Station, insured his vehicle for an address in Chichester despite living in Slough.

The officer, who was based at Slough Police Station, was stopped travelling at excess speed by a Metropolitan police officer on January 9 last year, which resulted in him being convicted of two counts of making a false statement to gain insurance on June 29 and being fined £600.

A misconduct hearing which took place yesterday at the force’s headquarters in Oxford found that his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: “This hearing concluded that his actions were dishonest and former PC Sutherland would have been aware of the harm this would cause to the reputation of the force.

“Had he not resigned, PC Sutherland would have been dismissed from the force with immediate effect.”

His details will also be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.