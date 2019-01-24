Copthorne Hotel Slough Windsor to host Indian-themed cook-off

12:45PM, Thursday 24 January 2019
Authentic and traditional Indian dishes will be showcased during a cook-off at a Slough hotel tonight (Thursday).
The Copthorne Hotel Slough Windsor, in Cippenham Lane, is inviting guests to come along and witness the culinary skills of its head chef.
The event will also feature drinks, raffle prizes and 50 per cent off vouchers for food and drink.
Email events.slough@millenniumhotels.co.uk to book a space.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A father and son from Slough have been convicted for the death of a 43-year-old man who was stabbed 41 times in a brutal pub brawl in Cippenham.
CCTV footage of a hit-and-run incident in Slough which left a pedestrian requiring hospital treatment has been released by police.