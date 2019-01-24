SITE INDEX

    David Lee

    Copthorne Hotel Slough Windsor to host Indian-themed cook-off

    Authentic and traditional Indian dishes will be showcased during a cook-off at a Slough hotel tonight (Thursday).

    The Copthorne Hotel Slough Windsor, in Cippenham Lane, is inviting guests to come along and witness the culinary skills of its head chef.

    The event will also feature drinks, raffle prizes and 50 per cent off vouchers for food and drink.

    Email events.slough@millenniumhotels.co.uk to book a space.

