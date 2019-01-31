Firefighters rescue driver who crashed into Uxbridge Road central reservation

A driver suffered spinal injuries after crashing into the central reservation in Uxbridge Road this afternoon (Thursday).

Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to the scene on the Slough-bound carriageway at about 4pm.

They had to use cutting equipment to rescue the 27-year-old man from his Toyota Prius.

He was then taken to hospital by paramedics.

No other cars were involved in the incident.