    Slough schools shut following snowfall

    A number of schools across Slough have shut following the snowfall last night.

    Slough Borough Council has listed the following as shut:

    Beechwood
    Claycots (Both Campus)
    Westgate
    St Ethelbert's
    St Mary's
    Slough and Eton
    Colnbrook Church of England
    St Anthony's
    Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy
    Arbourvale
    St Bernards
    Foxborough
    Pennwood
    Ryvers
    Wexham Court Primary
    Wexham School
    Eden Girls
    Western House Academy
    Khalsa
    James Elliman Academy
    Parlaunt Park
    Slough Centre Nursery
    Chalvey Nursery
    Lea Nursery
    Cippenham Nursery
    Cippenham Primary
    Phoenix Academy
    Upton Grammar
    Herschel Grammar
    Langley Grammar
    The Langley Academy
    Priory
    Our Lady of Peace
    Haybrook
    Littledown
    Western House Academy
    Lynch Hill Enterprise

    The council has also announced that some children’s centres have closed:

    Yew Tree Road
    Penn Road
    Orchard Avenue
    St Andrew's Way
    Monksfield Way
    Chalvey Grove
    Romsey Close
    Elliman Avenue
    Wexham Road
    Vicarage Way

    Bin collections will continue as normal while gritters have been out overnight on primary and secondary routes.

