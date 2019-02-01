Slough schools shut following snowfall

08:57AM, Friday 01 February 2019
A number of schools across Slough have shut following the snowfall last night.
Slough Borough Council has listed the following as shut:
Beechwood
Claycots (Both Campus)
Westgate
St Ethelbert's
St Mary's
Slough and Eton
Colnbrook Church of England
St Anthony's
Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy
Arbourvale
St Bernards
Foxborough
Pennwood
Ryvers
Wexham Court Primary
Wexham School
Eden Girls
Western House Academy
Khalsa
James Elliman Academy
Parlaunt Park
Slough Centre Nursery
Chalvey Nursery
Lea Nursery
Cippenham Nursery
Cippenham Primary
Phoenix Academy
Upton Grammar
Herschel Grammar
Langley Grammar
The Langley Academy
Priory
Our Lady of Peace
Haybrook
Littledown
Western House Academy
Lynch Hill Enterprise
The council has also announced that some children’s centres have closed:
Yew Tree Road
Penn Road
Orchard Avenue
St Andrew's Way
Monksfield Way
Chalvey Grove
Romsey Close
Elliman Avenue
Wexham Road
Vicarage Way
Bin collections will continue as normal while gritters have been out overnight on primary and secondary routes.
