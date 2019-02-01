Slough schools shut following snowfall

A number of schools across Slough have shut following the snowfall last night.

Slough Borough Council has listed the following as shut:

Beechwood

Claycots (Both Campus)

Westgate

St Ethelbert's

St Mary's

Slough and Eton

Colnbrook Church of England

St Anthony's

Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy

Arbourvale

St Bernards

Foxborough

Pennwood

Ryvers

Wexham Court Primary

Wexham School

Eden Girls

Western House Academy

Khalsa

James Elliman Academy

Parlaunt Park

Slough Centre Nursery

Chalvey Nursery

Lea Nursery

Cippenham Nursery

Cippenham Primary

Phoenix Academy

Upton Grammar

Herschel Grammar

Langley Grammar

The Langley Academy

Priory

Our Lady of Peace

Haybrook

Littledown

The council has also announced that some children’s centres have closed:

Yew Tree Road

Penn Road

Orchard Avenue

St Andrew's Way

Monksfield Way

Chalvey Grove

Romsey Close

Elliman Avenue

Wexham Road

Vicarage Way

Bin collections will continue as normal while gritters have been out overnight on primary and secondary routes.