Police arrest man in connection with rape in Slough

03:06PM, Friday 01 February 2019
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of a rape in Slough.
A 42-year-old man from Slough was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.
It is in connection with an incident at St Mary’s Church, Upton, on Wednesday.
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of Force CID at Slough, said: “This investigation is still in the early stages, and I would re-iterate our appeal for witnesses to the incident that occurred at around 7.45pm on Wednesday evening.
“Anybody who has any information in relation to this should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police contact centre on 101, quoting URN 1125 (30/1).”
