Further arrest made in Slough rape investigation

08:09PM, Friday 08 February 2019
A further arrest has been made in connection with the rape of a woman in a churchyard in Slough Town Centre last month.
The incident took place by St Mary's Church, Church Street on Wednesday, January 30.
A 38-year-old man from Slough was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of rape and has been released on bail until Friday, February 15.
Previously a 42-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of rape the day after the attack and a 29-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of rape on Friday, February 1.
They were released on police bail until February 29 and March 2 respectively.
