    • Further arrest made in Slough rape investigation

    James Hockaday

    Two further arrests made in Slough rape investigation

    A further arrest has been made in connection with the rape of a woman in a churchyard in Slough Town Centre last month.

    The incident took place by St Mary's Church, Church Street on Wednesday, January 30.

    A 38-year-old man from Slough was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of rape and has been released on bail until Friday, February 15.

    Previously a 42-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of rape the day after the attack and a 29-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of rape on Friday, February 1.

    They were released on police bail until February 29 and March 2 respectively.

