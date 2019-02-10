Robber jailed for 'violent and distressing' Christmas Eve robberies in Slough

A 'dangerous man' who threatened shop staff in Slough with a knife on Christmas Eve has been jailed for seven years.

Matthew Higgins, 29, of Priory Road, Slough pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery at Reading Crown Court on Friday and was sentenced at the same hearing.

On Christmas Eve last year at about 8am, Higgins demanded money from the till at the CASCO store in Anslow Place.

A member of staff was threatened with a knife during the incident and a man in his thirties sustained a stab wound to his arm.

He was treated at Wexham Park Hospital and has since been charged.

Shortly after the first robbery, Higgins targeted McColl's in Scarfell Road, again demanding money from the till and threatening staff with a knife.

He stole a quantity of cash before leaving the scene.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hannah Broughton of Slough Force CID, said: "Both these robberies carried out by Higgins were violent and distressing, not only for the victims, but also witnesses.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victims and witnesses for their help in this investigation. Along with their bravery and the hard work of the team on this case, Higgins pleaded guilty to both these offences.

"Higgins has shown he is a dangerous man and he will now serve time in prison.

"I hope the victims take some comfort in this outcome and can start to move forward from this incident."