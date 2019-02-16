Police searching for man in connection with Slough attempted burglary

Police are searching for a man in connection with an attempted burglary in Slough.

Thames Valley Police have appealed for help finding Robert Farrell, known as Bobby, in relation to an attempted burglary in Farnham Lane on Wednesday, October 24 last year.

During the incident, an unsuccessful attempt was made to enter the back door of a home.

Known to frequent the Britwell area, the 42-year-old is white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and bald.

Investigating officer, DS Mark Barnikel, of the Slough Investigation Hub, said: “We are appealing for help to trace Robert Farrell in connection with this incident of attempted burglary.

“If you believe you have seen him, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact police.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote reference 43180333551, or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/