Police charge man with attempted burglary in connection to Slough incident

    George Roberts

    Police have charged a man with attempted burglary following an incident in Slough.

    Robert Farrell, 42, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of attempted burglary today (Sunday).

    The charge relates to an incident of October last year when an attempt was made to break into a property in Farnham Lane.

    Farrell is due to appear in Slough Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (Monday).

