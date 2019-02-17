Police charge man with attempted burglary in connection to Slough incident

05:53PM, Sunday 17 February 2019
Police have charged a man with attempted burglary following an incident in Slough.
Robert Farrell, 42, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of attempted burglary today (Sunday).
The charge relates to an incident of October last year when an attempt was made to break into a property in Farnham Lane.
Farrell is due to appear in Slough Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (Monday).
