Police searching for man in connection with Slough assault

Police are searching for a man in connection with an assault in Slough.

A woman in her twenties was assaulted in Herschel Street Car Park on Sunday, January 20 at about 4.20am. Her phone and bank card were also stolen. She did not require hospital treatment.

Police are seeking a man pictured in CCTV images wearing a black hat, black coat and white trainers, as they believe he has vital information on the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Wroe of Slough Force CID, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information to contact Police.

“We believe the man pictured has vital information about this case which could assist with this investigation.

“If you know who he is, or if the person pictured is you, please contact us.”

Anyone with details that could assist the investigation should call 101 quoting the reference 43190042918

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.