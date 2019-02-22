SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man arrested in Slough over murder in Albania

    Grace Witherden

    Man arrested in Slough for Albanian murder

    A man wanted for murder in Albania has been arrested in Slough.

    Granit Shehu was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service's Extradition Unit on Tuesday at an address in Pickwick Terrace, Slough.

    The 35-year-old was arrested on an International Arrest Warrant for Extradition on behalf of the authorities in Albania where he is wanted on suspicion of murder.

    He was taken to a central London police station and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the same day.

    He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at the same court on Tuesday, 26 February.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved