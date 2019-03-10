Large Slough garage fire put out by firefighters

A large garage fire in Slough was put out by firefighters last night.

Three crews from Slough and Langley were required to put out the blaze in Bradley Road at about 9pm in the evening.

With the garage already ablaze when they arrived, a hose reel was required to put out the flames and crews were on the scene for about three hours ensuring the fire was fully extinguished.

No people were harmed in the incident.